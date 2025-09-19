Porvair’s (PRV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Porvair Stock Performance

Shares of LON PRV opened at GBX 716 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of £330.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,950.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 726 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 737.31. Porvair has a 52 week low of GBX 624.70 and a 52 week high of GBX 864.

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX 20 EPS for the quarter. Porvair had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Porvair will post 39.0358613 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

