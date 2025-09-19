Desjardins Reiterates C$1.35 Price Target for Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP)

Desjardins set a C$1.35 price objective on Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James Financial set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.53.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlas Engineered Products
Atlas Engineered Products Price Performance
About Atlas Engineered Products
Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Engineered Products
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.