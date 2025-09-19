Desjardins Reiterates C$1.35 Price Target for Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP)

Desjardins set a C$1.35 price objective on Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James Financial set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.53.

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Price Performance

About Atlas Engineered Products

Shares of Atlas Engineered Products stock opened at C$0.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. Atlas Engineered Products has a 1-year low of C$0.67 and a 1-year high of C$1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 0.34.

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.