Giles Wilson Purchases 167 Shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Giles Wilson bought 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 per share, with a total value of £150.30.

Giles Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 1st, Giles Wilson acquired 105,838 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £96,312.58.

On Monday, September 1st, Giles Wilson sold 30,000 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 91, for a total transaction of £27,300.

On Monday, September 1st, Giles Wilson acquired 30,019 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £27,317.29.

On Monday, September 1st, Giles Wilson sold 105,785 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total transaction of £95,206.50.

On Monday, August 11th, Giles Wilson acquired 194 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 per share, with a total value of £149.38.

On Friday, July 11th, Giles Wilson acquired 194 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 per share, with a total value of £149.38.

Dr. Martens Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of LON DOCS opened at GBX 92.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.67. The firm has a market cap of £896.62 million, a PE ratio of 18,570.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. Dr. Martens plc has a 1 year low of GBX 43.02 and a 1 year high of GBX 96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Dr. Martens to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,000.

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

