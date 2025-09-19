Roisin Donnelly Acquires 180 Shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Roisin Donnelly bought 180 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 530 per share, with a total value of £954.

Roisin Donnelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NatWest Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 1st, Roisin Donnelly bought 619 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 501 per share, with a total value of £3,101.19.

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.1%

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 525.80 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 327.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 565.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 523.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 495.79. The stock has a market cap of £42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.21, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NatWest Group ( LON:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 475 to GBX 650 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 610 to GBX 700 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 530 to GBX 615 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 595 to GBX 620 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 613.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on NWG

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.