Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £150.66 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Tim Steiner purchased 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 per share, with a total value of £150.66.

Tim Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ocado Group alerts:

On Friday, August 15th, Tim Steiner purchased 40 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 374 per share, with a total value of £149.60.

Ocado Group Stock Up 1.4%

OCDO opened at GBX 230.90 on Friday. Ocado Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.28 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 318.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 282.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 400 to GBX 437 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 437.

View Our Latest Research Report on OCDO

About Ocado Group

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.