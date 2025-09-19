Insider Buying: Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Insider Purchases £30,021.32 in Stock

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Iddon bought 15,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 196 per share, for a total transaction of £30,021.32.

Shares of LON:WIX opened at GBX 203 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 212.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 204.17. Wickes Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 142.30 and a twelve month high of GBX 236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £470.26 million, a PE ratio of 2,706.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 10 earnings per share for the quarter. Wickes Group had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Wickes Group plc will post 16.2278978 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 202 to GBX 200 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wickes Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 205 to GBX 195 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wickes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 215.

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market.

