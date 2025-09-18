Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $590.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.22. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $592.86.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

