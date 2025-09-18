Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $591.79 and last traded at $591.68, with a volume of 44232160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $586.66.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $570.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.22.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $2,775,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.