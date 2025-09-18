Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $591.79 and last traded at $591.68, with a volume of 44232160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $586.66.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $570.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.22.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.