Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,439 shares of company stock worth $4,369,104. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $267.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

