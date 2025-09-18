Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

