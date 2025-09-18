Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $35,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,471,000 after buying an additional 71,740 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $82.30 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $263.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.