Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 620 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $946,978,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,017,000 after buying an additional 4,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,297,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.23 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $178.06. The stock has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.16 and its 200 day moving average is $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

