Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 78 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $614.69 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.00 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $167.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.14.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

