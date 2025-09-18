Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 131 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. The trade was a 28.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of GS opened at $794.19 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $798.57. The firm has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $734.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $665.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

