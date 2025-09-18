Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,450 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $307,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $215.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $216.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.