Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,668 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,668 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Oracle comprises about 0.8% of Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $12,264,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total transaction of $5,118,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 110,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,525,478.40. This trade represents a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.44.

Oracle Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE ORCL opened at $301.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.18. The stock has a market cap of $857.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

