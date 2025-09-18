5,414 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Purchased by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.8% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of TMO opened at $472.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $623.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,881. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.