Wedmont Private Capital Grows Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $158.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $161.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. RTX’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

