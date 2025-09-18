519 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Bought by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,577,000 after acquiring an additional 432,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,483 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,066 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 21.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,984,000 after acquiring an additional 367,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 50.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,703,000 after acquiring an additional 684,794 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $614.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $613.95 and a 200 day moving average of $473.14. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.00 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $167.33 billion, a PE ratio of 148.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius raised GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

