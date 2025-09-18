Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 575 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 127.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $258.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

