KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $529,713,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,068 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $204,085,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 222.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,385,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $212,800,000 after purchasing an additional 956,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $165.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.67 and a 200 day moving average of $152.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,121. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

