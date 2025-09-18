Stonekeep Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $606.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $608.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $587.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

