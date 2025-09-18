The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $42,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. King Wealth Management Group increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $794.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $734.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $798.57. The company has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

