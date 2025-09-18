Insider Selling: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director James Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $425.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.16, a PEG ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

