Shira Ridge Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.3%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $374.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.61. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.94.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

