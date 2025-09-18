Head-To-Head Analysis: Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) & Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Lionsgate Studios pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Walt Disney pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Lionsgate Studios pays out -71.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Walt Disney pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lionsgate Studios is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Lionsgate Studios has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walt Disney has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lionsgate Studios $4.02 billion 0.52 -$128.50 million ($0.67) -10.69 Walt Disney $91.36 billion 2.28 $4.97 billion $6.38 18.18

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and Walt Disney”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Lionsgate Studios. Lionsgate Studios is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walt Disney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lionsgate Studios and Walt Disney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionsgate Studios 0 4 7 2 2.85 Walt Disney 0 8 19 1 2.75

Lionsgate Studios presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.21%. Walt Disney has a consensus price target of $131.18, indicating a potential upside of 13.11%. Given Lionsgate Studios’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lionsgate Studios is more favorable than Walt Disney.

Profitability

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and Walt Disney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionsgate Studios -6.19% N/A -1.86% Walt Disney 12.22% 9.67% 5.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Lionsgate Studios shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Walt Disney shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Walt Disney beats Lionsgate Studios on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners. It also offers direct-to-consumer streaming services through Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu, and Star+; sports-related entertainment services through ESPN, ESPN on ABC, ESPN+ DTC, and Star; sale/licensing of film and episodic content to third-party television and VOD services; theatrical, home entertainment, and music distribution services; DVD and Blu-ray discs, electronic home video licenses, and VOD rental services; staging and licensing of live entertainment events; and post-production services. In addition, the company operates theme parks and resorts comprising Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney, as well as Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii. It also licenses its intellectual property to a third party for operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort; licenses trade names, characters, visual, literary, and other IP for use on merchandise, published materials, and games; operates a direct-to-home satellite distribution platform; sells branded merchandise through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; and develops and publishes books, comic books, and magazines. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

