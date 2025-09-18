Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,902.24. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $160.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.94.

About Procter & Gamble



Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

