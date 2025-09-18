Affiance Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $590.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.22. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $592.86.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

