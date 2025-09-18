Swedbank AB Has $783.76 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,660,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 579,256 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 0.9% of Swedbank AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $783,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after purchasing an additional 101,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $15,227,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,526,614 shares of company stock worth $975,547,217 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $156.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

