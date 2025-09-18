Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Uptown Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.0% of Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $186.37. The stock has a market cap of $145.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

