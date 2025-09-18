Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Purchased by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $185.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $186.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

