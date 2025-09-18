Moller Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Moller Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Moller Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,288 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.