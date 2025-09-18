NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 4,809 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $1,658,180,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15,420.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,102,648 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $676,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,985,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,120,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,471 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,948,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,451,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,916,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,954 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $133.90 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The stock has a market cap of $233.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.36 and its 200-day moving average is $131.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

