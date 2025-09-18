RFG Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

RFG Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $159.16 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $186.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day moving average of $128.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

