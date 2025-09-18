Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $4 Million Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4%

McDonald’s stock opened at $304.51 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.96 and its 200 day moving average is $306.49.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.