Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 5,944 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the first quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.6%

T opened at $29.52 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.