Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Finland increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $660.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $665.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $642.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $664.38.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

