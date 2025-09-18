Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after buying an additional 2,135,066 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 252.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,016,000 after buying an additional 892,549 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 109.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,013,000 after acquiring an additional 868,927 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 627.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 926,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,388 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,556,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Guggenheim downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.35.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $614.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.33 billion, a PE ratio of 148.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.00 and a 52-week high of $677.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $613.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.14.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

