GE Aerospace $GE Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of NYSE GE opened at $289.82 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $294.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.
GE Aerospace Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on GE. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.
GE Aerospace Company Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
