Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $492,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $450.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $210.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $452.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.20.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

