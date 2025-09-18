Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,016 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,902.24. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,684.65. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:PG opened at $160.15 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $374.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

