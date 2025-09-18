Sapient Capital LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balefire LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 275.8% in the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,350. The trade was a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.0%

NOW stock opened at $950.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.75, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $922.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $922.73.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.