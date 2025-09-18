High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

VUG opened at $473.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $457.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $476.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

