Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $662.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $718.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.93. The stock has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $27,929.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,606.69. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,613 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

