Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 11,596 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 8.0% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $336.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $235.30 and a 12 month high of $341.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

