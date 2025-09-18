2,103 Shares in Linde PLC $LIN Bought by Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Linde comprises about 0.8% of Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Linde Stock Up 1.8%
Shares of Linde stock opened at $479.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $473.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49.
Linde Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.
Insider Activity at Linde
In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.
Linde Profile
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
