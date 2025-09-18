American Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $2,367,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $425.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.29 and a 200-day moving average of $306.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,080.36. The trade was a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

