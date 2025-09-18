Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 738 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cintas by 646.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.3%

CTAS opened at $199.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.68. The stock has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.01. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

