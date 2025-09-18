Swedbank AB Buys 353,744 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,744 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $380,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $12,264,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total transaction of $5,118,892.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,525,478.40. This represents a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,247 shares of company stock worth $22,090,505. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Westpark Capital increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.44.

Oracle Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $301.64 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $857.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

