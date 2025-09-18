Swedbank AB Buys 184,957 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Swedbank AB grew its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,933,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,957 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.41% of Amphenol worth $487,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol stock opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $120.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.15. The company has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,250. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $12,304,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

